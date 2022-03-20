Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Raymond James

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of FLGMF opened at $19.20 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $26.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

