First United Bank & Trust Takes $207,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

