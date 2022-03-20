First United Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $259.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.78. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $231.35 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.