First United Bank & Trust Has $420,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shopify were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Shopify by 17.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 49.1% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $780.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $798.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,220.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $510.02 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

