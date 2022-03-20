First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE FFA opened at $20.75 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
