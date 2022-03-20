First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FFA opened at $20.75 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.