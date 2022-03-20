First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 162.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $170.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.27. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.80.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

