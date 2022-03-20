First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $63.00 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $54.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $260.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $278.47 million, with estimates ranging from $276.80 million to $279.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%.

FMBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $821.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

