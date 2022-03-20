First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares posted sales of $476.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $991.20.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $742.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,483. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $641.30 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $782.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $823.21. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

In related news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

