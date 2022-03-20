FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Price Target Cut to $3.27 by Analysts at Citigroup

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $7.27 to $3.27 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.82.

FINV stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FinVolution Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 39,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FinVolution Group by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 981,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FinVolution Group by 1,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

