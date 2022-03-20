Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Sells $3,542,352.90 in Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,542,352.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FTCV opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCV. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,472,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

