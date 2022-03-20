Financial Review: InfuSystem (INFU) and Its Competitors

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) is one of 208 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare InfuSystem to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InfuSystem and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A InfuSystem Competitors 1139 4399 7884 216 2.53

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.13%. Given InfuSystem’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InfuSystem has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InfuSystem and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million $1.42 million 157.14 InfuSystem Competitors $1.18 billion $88.47 million 28.39

InfuSystem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. InfuSystem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem’s peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50% InfuSystem Competitors -729.28% -76.15% -18.16%

Summary

InfuSystem beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics. The Durable Medical Equipment segment is involved in the rental, sale or leasing of pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to oncology practices, hospitals, and other clinical settings. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI.

