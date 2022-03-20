Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Upgraded to Buy by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FQVTF. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and set a $1,870.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,200 ($28.61) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,353.33.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

