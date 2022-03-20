Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £109.50 ($142.39) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FERG. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a £100.80 ($131.08) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £145 ($188.56) to £190 ($247.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £122.50 ($159.30) to £155 ($201.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from £112 ($145.64) to £150 ($195.06) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £126.65 ($164.69).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG stock opened at £110.80 ($144.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 8,430 ($109.62) and a 1 year high of £136.40 ($177.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £114.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.