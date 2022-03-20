FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $282.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $297.00 to $282.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.91.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $218.91 on Friday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.