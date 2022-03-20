FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-$21.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $9.07 on Friday, reaching $218.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,210,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in FedEx by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in FedEx by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

