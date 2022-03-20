Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.82. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 471 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FATH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

