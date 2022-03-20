FAT Brands (FAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FAT opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.12. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAT shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of FAT Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.