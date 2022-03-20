Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

