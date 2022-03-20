Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

