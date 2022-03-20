Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 91,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.