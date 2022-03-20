Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.08. Expro Group posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Expro Group.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Expro Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. 709,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,615. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,514,000.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

