Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.0105

Exosis (EXO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $5,395.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.33 or 0.06906023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.00272606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.42 or 0.00774427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00087886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.09 or 0.00481194 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.00418319 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.