Exeedme Hits Market Cap of $12.42 Million (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $12.42 million and $255,785.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.53 or 0.06911929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,415.88 or 0.99725048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00040815 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

