EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $15.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVGO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in EVgo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EVgo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in EVgo by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in EVgo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

