EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $15.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of EVGO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.
EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
