Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) CEO Sells $101,256.90 in Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EVBN stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

