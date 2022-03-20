ETHPad Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84,881.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, ETHPad has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. ETHPad has a market cap of $4.64 million and $84,881.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.10 or 0.06941665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,359.57 or 0.99997979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040820 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

