essensys plc (LON:ESYS) Insider Mark Furness Acquires 200,000 Shares

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) insider Mark Furness bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £148,000 ($192,457.74).

Shares of essensys stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.04) on Friday. essensys plc has a one year low of GBX 68.55 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 256.76. The firm has a market cap of £51.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of essensys in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

