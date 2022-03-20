Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 101.40%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

