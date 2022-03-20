Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at $241.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.44 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.18.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.