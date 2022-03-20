EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $139.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $116.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of EOG opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

