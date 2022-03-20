Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $13,971,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Enviva Partners by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

NYSE EVA opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -104.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -471.23%.

About Enviva Partners (Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.