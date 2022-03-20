EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Stock Price Down 8.3%

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 9,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 14,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.
EnGold Mines Company Profile (CVE:EGM)
