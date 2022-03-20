EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Stock Price Down 8.3%

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 9,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 14,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.

EnGold Mines Company Profile (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd.

