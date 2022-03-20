Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NETI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Eneti by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eneti by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 238,878 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP raised its holdings in Eneti by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 960,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,577 shares during the period.

Shares of NETI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 197,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,168. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 18.43. Eneti has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eneti will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

