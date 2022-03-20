Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.10 ($11.10) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENEL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.44) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €9.60 ($10.55) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.16) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.57) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.14).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

