Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.36. Endo International shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

ENDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $563.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

