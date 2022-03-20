EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Down 4%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) fell 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.89. 11,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 12,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.47 million and a PE ratio of -10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

