EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Down 4%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) fell 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.89. 11,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 12,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.47 million and a PE ratio of -10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
EMX Royalty Company Profile (CVE:EMX)
Featured Stories
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.