Elitium (EUM) Market Capitalization Tops $58.20 Million

Elitium (EUM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $58.20 million and $377,263.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00005033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00035423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00106117 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

