Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.64. 4,510,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $291.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.00. The company has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

