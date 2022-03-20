Efficient Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

