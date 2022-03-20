Efficient Advisors LLC Has $6.64 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 649,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. 3,360,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,329. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.34.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

