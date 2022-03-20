Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 976 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,082,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,673,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,276,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,735,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 219,621 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,870. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $52.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.