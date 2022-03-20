Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EBIX. TheStreet raised Ebix from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of EBIX opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Ebix has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ebix during the third quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 39.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 35.1% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

