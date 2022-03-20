e-Money (NGM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.34 Million

e-Money (NGM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $19.34 million and approximately $692,516.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.37 or 0.06978173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.01 or 0.99931450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041585 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

