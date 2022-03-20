Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after buying an additional 367,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,930,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,929,000 after purchasing an additional 73,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,999,000 after purchasing an additional 718,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,825,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 168.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

