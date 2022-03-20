Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $112.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.