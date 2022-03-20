Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $136.29 million and approximately $24.82 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00035460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00106403 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,050,765 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

