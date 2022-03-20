DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.44% of DT Midstream worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

DT Midstream stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

DT Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.