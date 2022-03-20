Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of DOUG opened at 7.71 on Friday. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of 6.50 and a 1-year high of 12.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 7.83.

In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $679,050 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

