DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.36.

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 over the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,026. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

