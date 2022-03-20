Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.63. 3,022,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,493. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.64. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.